Is Vince Vaughn a Trump supporter? ‘Wedding Crashers’ star spotted at Oval Office

Actor Vince Vaughn met President Donald Trump at the Oval Office on Friday, sparking speculation about his political leaning. ‘Is Vaughn a Trump supporter?’ his fans wondered on social media. The 55-year-old had sparked similar speculation after he shook hands with Trump at the college football national championship game in 2020. Vince Vaughn (R) met Donald Trump at the Oval Office on Friday(AP file photo)

It is unclear at the moment why Vince Vaughn was at the Oval Office to meet Trump.

“Looks like Trump and Vince Vaughn are having a good time in the Oval Office! A perfect mix of politics and Hollywood. Always interesting to see people from different worlds come together in the heart of American power,” one social media user posted.

“Vince Vaughn in the Wedding Crashers is still my favorite comedy of all time. It’s awesome to see him at the White House with President Trump,” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

In an apparent reference to Vaughn's famous ‘Wedding Crashers’ movie, the White House posted a poster-like photo of the actor with President Trump, writing: 'White House Crashers'.

Is Vince Vaughn a Trump supporter? Let's find out

Vince Vaughn is a self-identified libertarian and has publicly clarified that he does not support Donald Trump or any political party, emphasizing his preference for individual liberty and philosophical consistency in candidates. His only endorsed candidate has been former Libertarian presidential nominee Ron Paul, and in 2016, he supported Ron’s son, Rand Paul.

Vaughn faced backlash in January 2020 after being filmed shaking Trump’s hand and chatting cordially at a college football game, which some interpreted as an endorsement. He dismissed the controversy, stating he’s been equally cordial with politicians across the spectrum, including Nancy Pelosi and James Carville, and that the encounter with Trump was brief and apolitical.

Vaughn’s political views, including his vocal opposition to gun control and federal taxes, align with libertarian principles, and he has collaborated with conservative figures like Glenn Beck on projects such as ‘The Pursuit of the Truth’.

While his libertarian stance and 2025 White House visit with Trump, referenced humorously as ‘White House Crashers’, have fueled speculation, there’s no evidence he is a Trump supporter.