‘Coming to a head’: Donald Trump on Ukraine-Russia war talks, says US will ‘take a pass’ if no progress

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are “coming to a head”, adding that neither side is “playing” him in his efforts to end the prolonged conflict, Associated Press reported. When asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was delaying the negotiations, Trump responded, “I hope not.”. (AP File)

“If for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we're going to say you're fools, you're foolish, and we're just going to take a pass,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

When asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was delaying the negotiations, Trump responded, “I hope not.”

‘US will take a pass on brokering’

Donald Trump also said that the US would “take a pass” on facilitating further Ukraine war negotiations unless Moscow and Kyiv show swift progress.

His remarks followed Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s comments — made after discussions with European allies — warning that Washington could "move on" if a ceasefire doesn't appear "doable" within days.

"Yeah, very shortly," Trump confirmed to reporters in the Oval Office when asked about Rubio's remarks. "No specific number of days, but quickly. We want to get it done."

Trump refrained from blaming either Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, he stressed that both sides must move forward.

"Now, if for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we're just going to say: 'You're foolish. You're fools. You're horrible people' — and we're going to just take a pass," he said.

"But hopefully we won't have to do that."

Trump had repeatedly claimed, prior to beginning his second term, that he could end the Ukraine conflict in just 24 hours — a statement he later said was meant sarcastically, according to AFP.

While Ukraine has agreed to a temporary ceasefire, it has accused Russia of delaying a deal to strengthen its negotiating stance.

Trump surprised Western allies when he initiated direct talks with Putin in February shortly after returning to office.

He said he hoped Putin wasn't intentionally stalling negotiations.

"I hope not," he said when asked if Putin was stalling. "I'll let you know soon."

Trump also dismissed any suggestion that he was being manipulated by the Russian leader, who had denied any invasion plans until just before the attack began.

"Nobody's playing me, I'm trying to help," Trump said.

(With inputs from AP, AFP)