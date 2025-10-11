Meghan Markle marks International Day of the Girl Child 2025 with rare snaps of daughter and an empowering note

On the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child, Meghan Markle is letting the world see a softer side of royal life, one that is all about motherhood. The Duchess of Sussex shared an intimate post on Instagram on Friday, October 11, offering a glimpse of her 4-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their kids Archie and Lilibet.(Archewell Foundation)

The image showed Meghan, 44, holding Lilibet’s hand outdoors, both dressed in matching light tones. Lilibet sported a pink outfit, a purse, while Meghan smiled down at her.

Alongside the photograph, Meghan shared a short clip of Lilibet running under the Sun. It is one of the most personal peeks Meghan has offered since stepping back from royal duties a few years back.

Meghan Markle’s heartfelt note for girls

In the caption, the Duchess wrote a message for girls around the world.

“To all the girls - this world is yours. Do everything you can to protect your rights, use your voice, support each other. We will do the same for you. It’s your right and our responsibility. Go get ‘em girl! Happy International Day of the Girl,” she stated.

The post quickly drew thousands of likes and reposts.

Meghan Markle opens up on raising kids in digital age

Meghan and Prince Harry, 41, are also parents to Prince Archie, 6. The couple recently made headlines while accepting the Humanitarians of the Year Award at Project Healthy Minds’ gala in New York on October 9.

Speaking at the event, Meghan reflected on raising Archie and Lilibet in the digital age. “Luckily, they’re still too young for social media, but we know that day is coming,” she said, according to People.

Meghan Markle's advocacy for girls

The former Suits alum has consistently used multiple platforms to champion women and girls. Last year, Larissa May, founder of #HalfTheStory, told Vanity Fair how Meghan spoke about being “one of the most bullied people in the world,” during her visit to the Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.

The International Day of the Girl Child was first declared by the United Nations in 2011, with its inaugural celebration held on October 11, 2012. The day was created to recognize girls’ rights and the unique challenges they face worldwide.

FAQs

What did Meghan Markle post about her daughter on Instagram?

She marked International Day of the Girl Child by sharing a message of empowerment alongside rare photos of Princess Lilibet.

What did Meghan write in her post?

Meghan’s caption read, “To all the girls — this world is yours. Go get ‘em, girl!”

Who is Princess Lilibet?

Princess Lilibet Diana, 4, is Meghan and Prince Harry’s daughter and the younger sibling of Prince Archie.