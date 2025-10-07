Instagram rolls out interactive map feature for Indian users: Here’s how it works

Instagram has started rolling out its interactive Map feature in India, expanding access to a tool that enables users to share and explore location-based content within the app. The feature allows people to view posts, Reels, Stories, and Notes tagged with specific places, helping them explore local activity while maintaining control over their privacy settings. Instagram launches its Map feature in India, letting users share locations and explore nearby posts safely.(Meta)

Initially introduced in select regions earlier this year, the Map feature now reaches Indian users with refined options for location visibility. Users can choose to share their most recent active location with selected friends or specific groups instead of broadcasting it to everyone. The tool aims to make location sharing more selective and transparent.

How the Feature Works

The feature works across both iOS and Android platforms. However, users may receive it in stages as part of a phased rollout. Those who prefer not to share their location can disable the app’s location permission entirely through device settings.

Instagram’s Map gives users control over how and when their location appears. They can decide which friends can view it, restrict visibility in particular areas, or switch it off completely. For teen users with supervised accounts, parents receive notifications when the feature is activated and can manage permissions directly, offering an additional safeguard for younger audiences.

Discover Content on the Map

Along with location sharing, the feature enables users to explore posts from nearby locations or from specific spots tagged by others. Shared content remains visible on the Map for 24 hours and can be accessed through the Direct Message (DM) inbox icon, making it easy for users to discover what’s happening around them in real time.

Instagram has also made several interface improvements to make location sharing clearer. A visible indicator at the top of the Map shows whether sharing is active, and another below the user’s profile photo in the Notes tray indicates when it’s off. The platform has removed profile photos from tagged posts on the Map to prevent confusion between shared content and live locations.

In addition, users will see a short reminder explaining that tagging a location in a Story, Post, or Reel will display it on the Map. Before publishing, they can preview how their content will appear, ensuring greater clarity and control over shared information.

With this rollout, Instagram continues to refine its platform to balance discovery and privacy. The new Map feature brings users in India an updated way to connect with nearby content and manage their presence within the app.