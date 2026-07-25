Resident Evil director recalls actor’s near-death experience

The newest film in the Resident Evil franchise is making headlines before its September release. The director Zach Cregger has recently revealed that during the shoot actor Austin Abrams narrowly escaped a fatal accident. Zach Cregger and Austin Abrams

Speaking to SlashFilm, Cregger recalled that Abrams, who plays medical courier Bryan in the film, came within inches of being struck by a 150-pound body-sized blood bag that was dropped from a crane during the shoot, according to People.

The sequence, featured briefly in the film’s trailer, shows Bryan running as zombie-like bodies crash from rooftops around him during an apparent outbreak.

“We had to basically design this thing where he’s just running, and bodies are falling and detonating all around him. And I knew I didn’t want to do it with VFX because I feel like it would just look like VFX,” Cregger told SlashFilm.

According to the director, the scene was executed through detailed choreography and staging. However, recalling the stunt sequence, the director said it left him “pretty stunned”. “It would’ve killed him. If he had been one step to the right, he would’ve died,” he ended. ANI