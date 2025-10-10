Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the ideal power couple in coordinated black fits for World Mental Health Day gala

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - graced the New York City carpet in style, hand-in-hand for their appearance at the Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala. During their rare joint appearance, the couple were honoured with the Humanitarians of the Year award in recognition of their charitable efforts through the Archewell Foundation, which focuses, among other initiatives, on promoting online safety for children. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex make a rare joint appearance at the Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala.(AP)

Also Read | Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ask families to join fight against predatory social media policies

Power couple in power suits!

The royal power couple arrived holding hands in colour-coordinated black suits, tailored to perfection. Meghan Markle donned a sleek black ensemble composed of a structured blazer with a plunging neckline, paired with matching couture trousers. A statement chunky, golden chainmail necklace was the standout accessory adorning her neckline, accompanied by a chic black clutch and elegant diamond stud earrings. A rich black tresses were tied into a slicked-back ponytail, while her signature dewy makeup brought the look together.

Prince Harry, the ever-devoted husband, was seen beaming adoringly at his wife, clad in a crisp black suit perfectly mirroring her tailored ensemble. His suit was styled with a crisp white dress shirt and complemented by a textured black-and-grey tie, adding a refined, polished touch to the look.

Also Read | Meghan Markle stuns in white ensemble, switches to edgier dark look next day at Paris Fashion Week: Photos surface

Cheers from social media

Fans on Instagram couldn’t stop gushing over the couple’s stunning appearance and undeniable chemistry. Comments ranged from simple admiration - “She’s sooo pretty. And he’s so tall” and “She’s glowing. Love them” - to wholehearted praise of their style and presence: “She’s stunning,” “What a gorgeous couple,” and “They look fabulous.” Many highlighted their couple goals and unique charm: “The only royals I recognize!” and “Most beautiful couple, the way they love each other is…” One fan even summed it up perfectly: “They’re a gorgeous couple. Living well is truly the best revenge.” The overwhelming consensus? Harry and Meghan are captivating fans both for their fashion and their love.