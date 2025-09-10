Couture meets cinema at tiff 2025

From understated elegance to fairytale chic, the red carpet of the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival is witnessing stars at their sartorial best. Anya Taylor-Joy

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson stood out in a plunging black suit. The satin scarf detailing on the jacket added oomph and sleek dress shoes rounded off the look.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi wowed in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture. The strong shoulders, jewelled Zardozi neckline, and statement earrings kept it campy.

Mia Goth

Mia Goth kept it classic in a halter gown with a black cummerbund. Soft hair and a necklace added to the simple elegance.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX blended bold with carefree in a lace-trim sage green slip dress and exaggerated sling-backs.

