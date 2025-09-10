Edit Profile
    Couture meets cinema at tiff 2025

    The ongoing Toronto International Film Festival red carpet is a showcase of everything from refined minimalism to storybook glamour.

    Published on: Sep 10, 2025 12:48 PM IST
    By Navya Sharma
    From understated elegance to fairytale chic, the red carpet of the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival is witnessing stars at their sartorial best.

    Anya Taylor-Joy
    Anya Taylor-Joy
    Dwayne Johnson
    Dwayne Johnson

    Dwayne Johnson stood out in a plunging black suit. The satin scarf detailing on the jacket added oomph and sleek dress shoes rounded off the look.

    Huma Qureshi
    Huma Qureshi

    Huma Qureshi wowed in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture. The strong shoulders, jewelled Zardozi neckline, and statement earrings kept it campy.

    Mia Goth
    Mia Goth

    Mia Goth kept it classic in a halter gown with a black cummerbund. Soft hair and a necklace added to the simple elegance.

    Charli XCX
    Charli XCX

    Charli XCX blended bold with carefree in a lace-trim sage green slip dress and exaggerated sling-backs.

    Anya Taylor-Joy
    Anya Taylor-Joy

    Anya Taylor-Joy kept it fairytale chic in a sculpted Dior satin gown with woven folds, finished with Tiffany jewels, Louboutin heels, and icy blonde hair.

