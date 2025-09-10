Couture meets cinema at tiff 2025

From understated elegance to fairytale chic, the red carpet of the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival is witnessing stars at their sartorial best.
Dwayne Johnson stood out in a plunging black suit. The satin scarf detailing on the jacket added oomph and sleek dress shoes rounded off the look.
Huma Qureshi wowed in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture. The strong shoulders, jewelled Zardozi neckline, and statement earrings kept it campy.
Mia Goth kept it classic in a halter gown with a black cummerbund. Soft hair and a necklace added to the simple elegance.
Charli XCX blended bold with carefree in a lace-trim sage green slip dress and exaggerated sling-backs.
Anya Taylor-Joy kept it fairytale chic in a sculpted Dior satin gown with woven folds, finished with Tiffany jewels, Louboutin heels, and icy blonde hair.