Did Meghan Markle 'disrespect' Princess Diana? THIS action at Paris Fashion Week has caused outrage

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, finds herself in fresh controversy, stemming from her actions at the Paris Fashion Week. Many online feel Prince Harry's wife ‘disrespected’ the late Princess Diana via her actions. Meghan Markle also faced backlash for attending the Balenciaga event at the Paris Fashion Week.(X/@OliLondonTV)

The backlash began online over a video showing Markle relaxing in a limousine near the tunnel in Paris where Princess Diana died in the crash in 1997. Markle, 44, posted the video on her Instagram stories on Saturday and the car was seen passing the bridges Pont Alexandre III and the Pont des Invalides.

Markle turned the video to show her putting her feet up and stretching them out in the car.

Her limo was reportedly close to the bridge Pont d’Alma, which is next to the Pont d’Alma tunnel where Prince Harry's mother got into the fatal accident.

Meghan Markle slammed for video

Meghan Markle was slammed for the video on X, with one person saying “Her trip to Paris proves that all the Sussexes fake drama about car chases and their lives was fake. It was all for the court case. Meghan just trashed Princess Diana’s memory.”

Another commented, “Meghan Markle is a demon! For her to purposely drive over where beloved Princess Diana was in a car crash, with her feet up, AND to film it, she's needs a mental asylum!! How disrespectful and low can she go???”

Yet another user remarked, “Every time I pass the bridges near Pont D’Alma I can’t help but remembering Princess Diana. Meghan Markle’s feet video just tells you how much she cares about Harry’s Mother. She is either a complete moron, or evil, no other option.”

Markle was also slammed for attending the Balenciaga event at the Fashion Week, given the company's past controversial advertisements. Many also went on to poke fun at the white outfit Markle had decided to go with.