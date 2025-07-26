Who will finally score Princess Diana’s childhood home? It's neither Prince William nor Prince Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry won’t inherit their late mother Princess Diana’s childhood home. The Althorp Estate, where Diana grew up and is buried, will not go to her sons. Prince William and Harry won’t inherit Princess Diana’s childhood home, Althorp Estate. Know who inherit that real estate. (AFP)

Diana is laid to rest on a private spot in the middle of Oval Lake on the estate, according to The People report. Even though the property holds deep meaning for both princes, they won’t be getting it.

Althorp Estate, in Northamptonshire, has belonged to the Spencer family since 1508. Diana’s father became Earl Spencer in 1975, and the family moved into the Althorp Estate soon after.

Her brother Charles, the current Earl, now manages the estate. When he dies, the title and property will go to his son, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp.

Also Read: Prince William, Kate Middleton sailing around Greece on $450M yacht belonging to Emirati sheikh

Inheritance will be given to the oldest male heir

Even though Louis has three older sisters, Kitty, Eliza, and Amelia, Althorp follows primogeniture, a rule that gives inheritance to the oldest male heir.

In 2015, Charles told the Mail on Sunday he’d be “totally relaxed” if his daughter Kitty inherited Althorp. But he added, “If I chose Kitty, it would be against all the tradition that goes with Althorp. It's just the way it is. I get the problems with it as a concept. I also get the strengths of it, having worked to date."

To which Kitty replied, “I’m totally pro-gender equality. But I’m quite happy that that’s [going to be] my brother’s responsibility. I just think it’s the correct way.” She added, “I like that the house stays within the same family, with the same surname. I wouldn’t want it any other way for the Spencers. And I just know my brother is going to do an impeccable job,” according to Tatler magazine.

Princess Diana grave isn’t open to the public. Charles wrote in his book that the lake “acts as a buffer against the interventions of the insane and ghoulish,” and said the thick mud helps protect it, according to Marie Claire report.

Charles has said it brings him peace knowing William and Harry can visit the grave privately.

He said, “I think it’s very important for them to be there with her. It is, luckily, very tranquil here, and they can come and go as they wish whenever they want. And that’s very lovely for me to know that." Public visitors can still pay respects at a separate memorial.