Prince William and Kate holidaying on $450 million superyacht belonging to this UAE royal

Prince William and Kate are holidaying in Greece with their three children and the Princess of Wales’ parents. The British royals are sailing across Greece on a $450 million superyacht belonging to a member of the Emirati royal family, according to reports published by local media. Prince William and Kate, with their three children -- George, Charlotte and Louis. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

Prince William and Kate in Greece

According to a report in local news website Enikos, the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Greece on a private jet shortly after their last public appearance at Wimbledon on July 12. After landing at Kefalonia airport, the family took a luxury van which discreetly whisked them away to the superyacht.

Prince William and Kate are believed to be sailing around Greece on the superyacht. They are accompanied by their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – as well as Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Pictures of the superyacht docked at the Ionian island of Kefalonia were published by Greek media, including iefimerida. A website tracking the yachts and private planes of the ultra-rich identified the yacht as the Opera – a vessel that belongs to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed of Abu Dhabi.

Who is Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan?

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a member of the UAE royal family. He is the ninth son of the founder of the United Arab Emirates, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He serves as one of the four deputy prime ministers of the UAE.

More about the mega yacht Opera

The Opera is a 146-metre mega yacht built by the German firm Lurssen. This super luxury vessel features 2 helipads, a huge pool, a gym, and a beach club, according to enimerosi.com. It was delivered to Sheikh Zayed in February 2023.

The British-flagged yacht is believed to accommodate up to 48 guests in 24 stateroom. It can also accommodate 80 crew members in 40 rooms. The superyacht is estimated to be worth $450 million.