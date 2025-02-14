Prince William and Kate Middleton share a romantic moment in special Valentine’s Day photo

Valentine's Day: Today, as the world celebrates love, social media is flooded with heartwarming visuals. Among them, a special photo has resonated with people globally. It's a unique picture of Prince William and Kate Middleton, shared from the official X account of The Prince and Princess of Wales. This share has created a stir, prompting many to share love-filled remarks for the royal couple. Valentine's Day: The photo shows Prince William and Kate Middleton. (X/@KensingtonRoyal)

The photo is shared with just one red heart emotion. In the picture, the couple sits on a mat amidst beautiful woodland scenery. Middleton is seen giggling in the photo, with Prince William planting a kiss on her cheek. They are twinning in clothes of similar hues.

The picture is a nod to the pair’s “hardest year.” It was taken from a video shared last year where Kate Middleton announced the completion of her chemotherapy treatment. The clip was posted nine months after her cancer diagnosis.

Take a look at the sweet share:

Earlier, on Kate Middleton's 43rd birthday on January 9, Prince William shared a thoughtful post for his wife, talking about her unwavering "strength."

“To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W,” he wrote.

“Message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales”

While sharing the video to mark the end of Middleton’'s cancer treatment, she also posted a long note about her fight with the deadly disease.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown,” she wrote as a part of the note.

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything,” she added.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are parents to three kids - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.