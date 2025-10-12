Conner Mantz breaks 23-year-old national marathon record at 2025 Chicago Marathon: Check his impressive running time

On Sunday morning, Conner Mantz etched his name into American running history by breaking a 23-year-old national marathon record at the 2025 Chicago Marathon. The 28-year-old finished fourth overall with a time of 2:04:43, shattering Khalid Khannouchi’s 2002 record of 2:05:38, reported Runner’s World. Conner Mantz becomes fastest American marathoner in history with 2:04:43 finish. Details here(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Perfect conditions and perfect plan

As per the Runner's World report, Mantz took full advantage of ideal racing conditions in Chicago, managing to run even splits over the 26.2-mile stretch. He went through the halfway point in 1:02:19 and was only five seconds slower on the back half of the race. His pacing and consistency were imperative to holding off fatigue and record-breaking speed.

Before running on Sunday, Mantz had previously recorded a 2:05:08 finish at the 2025 Boston Marathon, which was faster than Khannouchi's record, but was not recognized because of Boston's downhill, point-to-point race format. Mantz wanted to get a sanctioned world record, so he passed on the World Championships and focused on getting ready for Chicago.

Career steady progress

Mantz, who graduated from Brigham Young University (BYU) in 2022, quickly became the best marathoner in America. He finished with a time of 59:17 at the Houston Half Marathon, which was the new record for the half marathon after 18 years, held by Ryan Hall.

His performance in the Boston Marathon this year was no less amazing; he finished in fourth position, which was his best result in the World Marathon Major circuit at that time, according to another Flo Track report. He then won the 2024 US Olympic Marathon Trials and placed eighth at the Paris Olympics, just ahead of his teammate and training partner Clayton Young.

The race

The report added that the men’s race in Chicago was very close with Kiplimo early on, pushing the world record pace, but after mile 20, he faded a bit. Mantz remained composed, gradually moving to the field and battling Kenya’s Alex Masai in the closing miles.

Though Masai edged him out for third position, Mantz crossed the line with a massive smile, knowing he obliterated the long-standing American record. Behind him, fellow Americans Zouhair Talbi (2:07:27) and Wesley Kiptoo (2:09:02) completed the top US trio, the report stated.

What’s next for Conner Mantz

Having created a historical event in Chicago, Mantz has now focused his attention on the World Cross-Country Championships, which will take place in Tallahassee, Florida, next January. However, the first hurdle he needs to cross is the qualification at the USATF Cross-Country Championships scheduled for December 6.

