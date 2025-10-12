Le'Veon Moss injury update: Will Texas A&M star return vs. Florida after scare?

Texas A&M star running back Le'Veon Moss left Saturday's game against the Florida Gators with an apparent left ankle injury. Le'Veon Moss #8 of the Texas A&M Aggies suffered an injury.(Getty Images via AFP)

The injury occurred with 11:28 remaining in the second quarter, when Moss was twisted up on a seven-yard run. He remained on the ground while being examined by the training staff and was eventually helped off the field. After initial treatment on the sideline, Moss walked to the locker room.

Texas A&M reporter Carter Karels shared on X, "Oh, no. Le'Veon Moss went down after getting twisted on a 7-yard run. Looked to be in serious pain. Trainers appeared to look at his left knee. He got helped off the field but was able to put weight on both legs."

As of now, it has not been confirmed whether Moss has been officially ruled out for the remainder of the game.

If Moss is unable to return, the Aggies will likely rely on their remaining scholarship running backs: junior Rueben Owens II, seniors Amari Daniels and EJ Smith, and true freshman Jamarion Morrow.

Fans react to Le’Veon Moss injury

Le’Veon Moss' injury sparked immediate concern from fans on social media.

One person wrote on X, "Really hope Le’Veon Moss is okay. That did not look good."

Another added, "Le’Veon Moss really can’t catch a break. Praying it’s minor. At least we’re stacked at RB."

A third person commented, “Le'Veon Moss is helped off the field putting some weight on his left leg. Please please please be alright.”

Another wrote, "Le'Veon Moss is down and looks like he's in a good deal of pain. Trainers worked on him for a minute, and then two helped him back to the sideline."