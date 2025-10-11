Novak Djokovic’s injury: Serbian star halts semifinal match at Shanghai Open 2025

Novak Djokovic’s Shanghai Masters campaign took a drastic turn on Thursday night when the 24-time Grand Slam champion appeared to suffer a “back injury” during his semifinal match against world No. 204 Valentin Vacherot, who won the match with a score of 6-3 6-4. Serbia's Novak Djokovic halted play in the opening set at 3-4.(AP)

Djokovic suffers lower back injury

Usually unshakable on the court, Djokovic this time looked in pain. Essentially Sports reported that the Serbian player halted play in the opening set at 3-4.

He was seen clutching his lower back before calling for a medical timeout. After receiving a brief treatment, he stood up, and continued the match with Valentin Vacherot. This defiance has defined much of Djokovic's 2025 season so far.

Djokovic’s injury-plagued season

This latest injury scare comes after a string of physical setbacks that have plagued Djokovic all year. Just days earlier, he was seen vomiting at courtside during his match against Yannick Hanfmann as he was drained by Shanghai’s humidity. He later admitted the conditions were “brutal” and said his body was “just trying to survive” under the heat, as per Sky Sports.

That match came on the heels of another alarming collapse earlier in the tournament when Djokovic fell to the ground during his clash with Jaume Munar. He had to be helped to his chair by trainers after struggling to breathe in the challenging conditions, the BBC reported.

It is not an isolated issue as Djokovic’s 2025 season has been full of injuries. At the Australian Open, where he chased a record 25th Grand Slam, a muscle tear forced him out mid-tournament against Alexander Zverev.

The setbacks just kept piling on Djokovic since then. A strained hamstring at Wimbledon, a neck and forearm issue at the US Open, and an eye infection that sidelined him through the Miami Open and Monte-Carlo.

Despite the string of injuries, Djokovic has fought his way through. He has also returned for each event with trademark stubbornness. But the latest injury blow raises serious questions about how much more his body can take.

Whether his back injury allows him to continue playing in 2025 remains to be seen.

FAQs

What happened to Novak Djokovic in Shanghai?

Djokovic suffered a lower back injury during his semifinal match against Valentin Vacherot.

Did Djokovic continue playing after the injury?

Yes, after a medical timeout and brief treatment, he returned to finish the match.

Has Djokovic faced other injuries this season?

Yes, he earlier suffered muscle tears, hamstring and forearm strains as well as an eye infection earlier this year.