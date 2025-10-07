Novak Djokovic vomits and collapses amid ‘brutal’ heat at ATP Shanghai Masters

Novak Djokovic had to endure more than just tennis-based challenges when he took court in the ongoing ATP Shanghai Masters 1000 tournament’s second-round match against Yannick Hanfmann on Sunday. Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a forehand return to Jaume Munar of Spain during the men's singles match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament.(AP)

In the brutal heat of Shanghai, where temperatures reached around 30 degrees and humidity was at a crushing 80%, the Serbian tennis ace vomited multiple times during his contest.

However, the perseverance of the 24-time Grand Slam champion showed up eventually. Despite conceding the first set to Hanfmann and struggling with the heat, he came back to win the match 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Djokovic shares experience in post-match interview

“It's the same for every player out on the court, but it's brutal. It's brutal when you have over 80% humidity day after day, particularly for the guys when they are playing during the day with heat, (but) with sun, it's even more brutal,” Djokovic said, per Daily Mail. “For me, biologically, it's a bit more challenging to deal with it. But I had to really weather the storm today.”

Problems at Shanghai Masters with the heat

Djokovic is not the only player struggling with the intense heat in Shanghai. Other players have gone through an ordeal as well. Jannik Sinner retired from his match against Tallon Griekspoor in the third set, talkSport reported.

Also Read: Zverev ousted by 54th-ranked Rinderknech in his opening match at Shanghai Masters

Interestingly, these two players were the finalists at the last edition of this event, with Sinner coming out as the winner. However, this time around, the cramps caused by the heat made it impossible for the Italian to continue and finish his match.

Novak Djokovic’s journey at Shanghai Masters

The Serbian legend managed to win his third-round match against Spain’s Jaume Munar on Tuesday and has qualified for the quarterfinals. He won his Round of 16 match 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, as per ATP Tour’s official website.

However, the tennis great had to once again endure severe physical strain to reach his win. He battled pain in his leg and had to take multiple timeouts during the 2-hour, 40-minute match. The World No. 5-ranked player also collapsed on the floor after losing the second set, but was able to recover and set up a clash with Belgium’s Zizou Bergs.

Also Read: Naomi Osaka rallies to beat Leylah Fernandez at Wuhan Open

FAQs:

Where is Novak Djokovic competing presently?

Djokovic is currently playing at the ATP 1000 Shanghai Masters tournament in Shanghai, China.

How far has Djokovic reached in the tournament?

The Serbian tennis legend has made it to the quarterfinals, where he would face Belgium’s Zizou Bergs.

How tough are the weather conditions in Shanghai for the players?

With temperatures around 30 degrees and humidity in excess of 80 per cent, the weather is punishing for the players.