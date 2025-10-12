Huntington Beach helicopter crash: Five injured including child in tragedy near California beach

A helicopter crashed near Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday afternoon, injuring five people, including a child. Videos circulating on social media showed the Bell 222 helicopter spinning uncontrollably in midair before plunging towards a row of palm trees near the Pacific Coast Highway. The aircraft became wedged between the trees and a pedestrian bridge staircase connecting the beach to a nearby resort, reported The Independent. Five injured after helicopter crashes near Huntington Beach ahead of 'Cars and Copters' show.(Getty Images via AFP)

The Huntington Beach Fire Department said that two people aboard were "safely pulled from the wreckage," while three people on the street, including a child, were also hurt. All five victims were taken to a local hospital, and their condition remains unknown, the report added.

Also read: One Punch Man season 3: Release date, where to watch in US, plot, cast and other key details

Chaos as helicopter spirals out of control

The crash occurred at around 2 pm local time on Saturday. Witnesses reported hearing strange mechanical noises moments before the aircraft began to spiral.

An eyewitness, Kevin Bullat, told CBS News that he could hear an odd sound, and when he looked out, they saw “the helicopter spinning out of control”. He said, “My friend saw debris flying across the Pacific Coast Highway.”

The impact caused the helicopter’s tail to break off, scattering debris across the beach’s car park. Emergency services and police quickly cordoned off the area as crews worked to remove the wreckage, which remained lodged between trees for hours.

Crash linked to ‘Cars and Copters’ charity event

Authorities confirmed that the helicopter was associated with the annual ‘Cars and Copters on the Coast’ event, a fundraising showcase of luxury cars and private helicopters scheduled for Sunday. As per CBS, an ‘exclusive helicopter landing party’ was taking place at the Offshore 9 Rooftop Lounge at the nearby Waterfront Beach Resort when the crash occurred. Several other helicopters were reportedly parked nearby for the pre-event gathering.

According to the report, despite the crash, organizers said the main event will continue as planned. Organizers said in a statement, “We are sending out prayers out to all involved in the unfortunate incident today.” They said that their plan now was to “move forward with our event on Sunday, October 12”.

Also read: Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau dating? Singer and former Canada PM captured in intimate moment; Photos surface

Owner of the helicopter

The helicopter’s owner is Eric Nixon, a popular aviation fan and stunt pilot who has many followers on social media for his risky flight maneuvers, according to a Metro report. Nixon frequently posted videos of low-altitude flights over beaches and deserts. He was known to fly with his wife, Kim, the report added.

Authorities have not confirmed if Nixon was piloting the helicopter during the crash.

Investigation underway

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have started an investigation into what caused the crash. Officials have not yet shared any details about the loss of control.

FAQs

Where did the helicopter crash happen?

The crash occurred near Huntington Beach, California, close to the Pacific Coast Highway.

How many people were injured?

Five people were injured - two inside the helicopter and three pedestrians, including a child.

What event was the helicopter linked to?

The aircraft was associated with the “Cars and Copters on the Coast” charity event scheduled for Sunday.