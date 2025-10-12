Eric Nixon-owned Bell 222 helicopter crashes in Huntington Beach; first details emerge

A 1980 Bell 222 helicopter (tail number N222EX), owned by aviation influencer Eric Nixon, lost control and crashed into a pedestrian bridge along the Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, California. A helicopter crashed in Huntington Beach on Saturday afternoon.(UnSplash)

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, near the Cars ‘N Copters on the Coast event, in close proximity to the Waterfront Beach Resort and the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach.

Victims

According to Huntington Beach Police Department spokesperson Corbin Carson, five individuals were transported to local hospitals following the incident. Their current conditions have not been disclosed.

“At this time, the two people who were in the helicopter have been safely pulled from the wreckage, and three people on the street have sustained injuries. All five individuals are being transported to the hospital for treatment," Carson said, as reported by The Sun.

Videos

Dramatic videos circulating on social media show the helicopter spiraling out of control in midair before crashing near homes and businesses. Photos from the scene show the wreckage lodged in a cluster of trees.

Witness reports

Huntington Beach resident Tim Robinson captured the aftermath on video, showing the aircraft wedged between a structure and several palm trees.

"At first I thought it was a movie," Robinson told Fox News Digital. "It seemed like a pretty crazy stunt to do. And it spun around a few times and slammed into that. It was crazy."

He added, "As it was coming down low, I heard kind of like a ping, and a part came flying off the helicopter. I don't know what it was. I have no clue. It came off and that's when it started spinning out of control."

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The investigation is ongoing.