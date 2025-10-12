Search
Sun, Oct 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

CA Huntington Beach helicopter crash: Chopper goes down at Cars and Copters event near Hyatt Hotel | Videos

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Updated on: Oct 12, 2025 03:56 am IST

A helicopter crash in Huntington Beach in Los Angeles reportedly left three people hospitalized. 

A helicopter crashed at Huntington Beach in Los Angeles on Saturday. Five people were reportedly injured after the chopper crashed along the Pacific Coast Highway, as per NBC Los Angeles.

The crash was reported after 2 pm near the Cars ‘N Copters on the Coast event site, which is in front of the Hyatt oceanfront resort, as per local media. Screenshot of video.(X/@@BNONews)
The crash was reported after 2 pm near the Cars ‘N Copters on the Coast event site, which is in front of the Hyatt oceanfront resort, as per local media. Screenshot of video.(X/@@BNONews)

The crash was reported after 2 pm near the Cars ‘N Copters on the Coast event site, which is in front of the Hyatt oceanfront resort, as per local media.

Videos of the incident were shared widely on social media.

The clip, captured by someone on the beach, shows the helicopter at a low altitude, spinning closer to the ground. Others watch in confusion below, the video shows. Several palm trees appear to have broken the helicopter's fall.

Why did the helicopter crash?

The reason for the crash is not currently known and the investigation into the situation is ongoing. Two people onboard were safely pulled from the wreckage, NBC Los Angeles reported police say. Along with the three people on the ground who were injured in the crash, the two were shifted to a hospital. The severity of the injuries remain unclear at this point.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / CA Huntington Beach helicopter crash: Chopper goes down at Cars and Copters event near Hyatt Hotel | Videos
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On