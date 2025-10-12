CA Huntington Beach helicopter crash: Chopper goes down at Cars and Copters event near Hyatt Hotel | Videos

A helicopter crashed at Huntington Beach in Los Angeles on Saturday. Five people were reportedly injured after the chopper crashed along the Pacific Coast Highway, as per NBC Los Angeles. The crash was reported after 2 pm near the Cars ‘N Copters on the Coast event site, which is in front of the Hyatt oceanfront resort, as per local media. Screenshot of video.(X/@@BNONews)

Videos of the incident were shared widely on social media.

The clip, captured by someone on the beach, shows the helicopter at a low altitude, spinning closer to the ground. Others watch in confusion below, the video shows. Several palm trees appear to have broken the helicopter's fall.

Why did the helicopter crash?

The reason for the crash is not currently known and the investigation into the situation is ongoing. Two people onboard were safely pulled from the wreckage, NBC Los Angeles reported police say. Along with the three people on the ground who were injured in the crash, the two were shifted to a hospital. The severity of the injuries remain unclear at this point.