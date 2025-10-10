Palisades firebug Jonathan Rinderknecht's social media had anti-Trump, pro-vegan posts; details here

The social media details of Jonathan Rinderknecht have come to light after the 29-year-old from Florida was accused of starting the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, earlier this year. Rinderknecht, who also went by “Jonathan Rinder,” and “Jon Rinder,” posted how global warming caused wildfires, on social media. Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, started the Palisades Fire. (REUTERS)

He also regularly took to Facebook to share posts about the eco-apocalypse, New York Post reported. In some posts, Rinderknecht reportedly mocked President Donald Trump and his supporters, while in others, he pushed people to become vegan. However, on Facebook is last post is from 2022.

Details of Jonathan Rinderknecht's social media profile

Some of the posts shared by Rinderknecht include articles and studies. One is titled Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration from ProPublica. Another article shared by Rinderknecht was titled Senator Kamala Harris Says Meat is Destroying the Planet.

Some of the other articles shared by the alleged firebug are Antarctica’s Ice Shelves Have Lost Millions of Metric Tons of Ice from Scientific American and A Shift to Plant-Based Diets Would Create 19 Million Jobs in Latin American and the Caribbean from Forbes.

When it comes to veganism, he's shared articles like UK's first 100% vegan hotel wins top award from National Geographic and The world’s first 3D-printed vegan steak is here and it could be hitting restaurants soon, the latter coming from Metro UK.

Rinderknecht's articles on Trump had headlines like Trump won’t commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses – written by AP News. He also shared a post in 2020, where former President Joe Biden said “The truth of the matter is, Donald Trump inherited a growing economy from President Obama and me. And just like everything else he inherited in his life, he squandered it.”

Though the alleged firebug does not have too many photos on his profile, one showed with a bloodied look, wide-eyed, and face painted white. Rinderknecht has been held without bail in Orlando.