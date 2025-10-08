Jonathan Rinderknecht motive: Why Florida man sparked Pacific Palisades fire in January? Details out

A Florida man has been taken into custody on suspicion of arson in relation to the devastating Palisades Fire that claimed the lives of 12 people in Los Angeles earlier this year, authorities stated on Wednesday. This undated photo provided by the US Attorney's Office shows Jonathan Rinderknecht, a suspect in the Palisades Fire. (US Attorney's Office via AP)(AP)

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, the man identified as 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht was detained on suspicion of "maliciously" igniting the fire that eventually turned into the Palisades Fire.