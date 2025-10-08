H-1B visa holders alert: University of California issues stern warning to faculty and staff after Trump's new order

In wake of the recent changes in immigration policy by the Trump administration, the University of Southern California has issued a warning to academics and staff on H-1B work visas to delay any international travel. University of California academics and staff, as well as those with comparable visa status, are encouraged to postpone overseas travel, even if this regulation does not apply to current H-1B holders, renewals, or amendments.

The development comes after the White House unveiled a new proclamation and tax schedule that might have a big effect on foreign employees in the US.

All about Trump's new proclamation

A recently signed presidential proclamation imposes a $100,000 charge for any new H-1B petition submitted after September 21.

USC academics and staff, as well as those with comparable visa status, are encouraged to postpone overseas travel, even if this regulation does not apply to current H-1B holders, renewals, or amendments.

The goal of this new regulation, which will be in place for at least a year, is to prevent the abuse of the H-1B visa program, which permits US companies to employ qualified foreign workers in specialized industries.

Also Read: Has Trump effectively killed the H1B visa programme?

Here's what California University said

“Out of an abundance of caution, all faculty and staff in H-1B status currently in the US should put international travel plans on hold until they receive further guidance,” the university said in a statement.

H-1B holders are encouraged to return before the decree takes effect if they are currently outside the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security's recommendations to update the H-1B visa selection procedure are also included in the policy.

Petitioners offering greater compensation or those linked to higher-skilled occupations would be given priority if applications surpassed the annual cap of 85,000 new visas.

Proponents of this wage-based system contend that it might allay worries that certain businesses, particularly in STEM industries, take advantage of the H-1B program to hire foreign employees at lower wages than their US counterparts.

Speaking to News week, Entrepreneur James Harold Webb expressed worries that smaller businesses will be disproportionately harmed by these developments.

“For entrepreneurs, surprises like this force constant adjustments just to stay afloat. Larger corporations can absorb these shocks, but for small businesses, unexpected costs and sudden policy shifts can be the difference between growth and survival,” Webb said.