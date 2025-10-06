Indian entrepreneur compares life in US on H-1B vs B-1 visa: 'All I did was take a leap of faith'

After spending nearly a decade in the United States on an H-1 B visa, an Indian entrepreneur decided to “take a leap of faith” and switch to a B-1 business visa. This decision, he says, completely transformed his life, giving him the freedom and flexibility he had long been missing. After switching to B-1 visa, the man said his life has become exciting and in his control. (Instagram/@growwith_ani)

Taking to Instagram, the entrepreneur, Aniruddha, shared a striking comparison between his life on an H-1B work visa and on a B-1 business visa. “I was on an H1B visa for nine years and then switched to a B1 visa — and that’s when my life completely changed,” he wrote.

In his post, he detailed the restrictions he faced during his years on the H-1B - one of the most sought-after work visas for Indian tech professionals. He said he couldn’t start his own business, was limited to one annual trip to India, and lived with the constant stress of renewals and shifting immigration policies. “Life was mundane - felt like a slave,” he wrote.

However, since switching to a B-1 visa, which allows short-term business visits, Aniruddha said his life has become exciting and in his control. “Running my own LLC legally, travelling twice a year to the US from India, visa valid for 10 years, no stress about policy changes, enjoying entrepreneurship. Life feels in my control and exciting every day,” he shared, adding that he now lives in India full-time and visits the US only for conferences.

How did social media react?

Aniruddha’s post quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many professionals either sharing similar frustrations about the H-1B process or asking him questions about the switch.

“But being in B1, you are not allowed to be engaged in any productive/income generating work. Then how will you run the business in US?” asked one user.

“you will never get a green card on b1 , h1b can file i140. h1b has at least job stability , businesses are risky!” commented another. “Great perspective,” expressed one user.

“Moving back to India to earn in dollar do makes sense , can you break down how much profit are you able to make annually?” enquired another Instagram user.