Did Trump have a connection with Paul Tatum's 1996 death in Russia? Bizarre theories surface

A claim has gone viral around Donald Trump's alleged links to the assassination of American businessman Paul Tatum in Russia in 1996. Made by comedian Clifton Freeman Cash in a video on Instagram, the video has gone viral, with Trump's alleged role in the death of Tatum under the scanner. Donald Trump at the White House on October 9, Thursday.(Bloomberg)

Cash extends the theory around Trump allegedly having a 'pee tape,' - an alleged video of Trump in Moscow's presidential suite watching two prostitutes urinating. The mention of the tape first surfaced in the Steeler Dossier of 2016 after Trump's first election win.

Twisting that argument, Clifton Freeman Cash claims that the 'pee tapes,' the short form of which is P.T., is a reference to Paul Tatum and his death in Moscow in 1996. Cash insinuated that Trump became a Russian informant because they had evidence on his links to the death of Paul Tatum. But, as of now, there is no links between Trump and the Tatum's death in the official investigation.

" [Tatum] was involved in real estate and hotels, and then somehow he got gunned down in Moscow," Cash says in the video. "That's all I can say.

"But when Mike Johnson said that Donald Trump was an informant, he didn't misspeak. Donald Trump was an informant, and he didn't become an informant because he's just such a bald eagle Jesus patriot, man. He became an informant because his other option was life in prison.

"They don't have pee tapes on him. They have Paul Tatum on him," he added.

Here's the full video:

Note: Hindustan Times cannot independently verify the claims.

Also read: Why was Columbus Day replaced? Is Indigenous Peoples' Day still observed? All on Trump's new proclamation

Who Was Paul Tatum And Why Was He Assassinated?

Paul Edward Tatum was an American businessman, was assassinated on November 3, 1996, in a Moscow metro station near his hotel. He was shot 11 times in the head and neck, a killing widely believed to be a contract hit. He was from Edmond, Oklahoma, but moved to Russia in 1985 and started multiple business ventures, mainly in real estate and hospitality.

Tatum had been involved in a bitter dispute with his business partner, Chechen entrepreneur Umar Dzhabrailov, over control of the Radisson Slavyanskaya Hotel. The official probe in Russia stated that Tatum was killed over a business rivalry related to his real estate empire in Russia.

Following Tatum's death, Dzhabrailov and the Moscow city government quickly took over the hotel joint venture.