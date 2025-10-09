Palisades fire FAQs: How many people were killed, buildings destroyed and other details

Jonathan Rinderknecht, a 29-year-old man from Florida has been arrested in connection with the devastating Palisades Fire that tore through parts of Los Angeles in January, killing a dozen people and destroying thousands of homes. Jonathan Rinderknecht, suspect in the Palisades Fire. (US Attorney's Office via AP)(AP)

Federal prosecutors said on Wednesday that Rinderknecht was taken into custody on suspicion of deliberately starting a smaller fire that eventually led to the massive blaze.

Acting US Attorney Bill Essayli confirmed that Rinderknecht faces one count of Destruction of Property by Means of Fire and warned that “additional charges may be added as the case progresses.”

Blaze started days before the inferno

In a news conference held on Wednesday, officials alleged that Rinderknecht first set what is being called the Lachman Fire in the Pacific Palisades on January 1. That earlier fire burned roughly eight acres before it was contained. They noted that the high Santa Ana winds in the following days may have reignited lingering embers, which then sparked what became the Palisades Fire on January 7.

“He is charged with starting the Palisades Fire. He started it on January 1,” Essayli said during a press briefing in Los Angeles.

Scale of the destruction

The Palisades Fire swept through more than 23,000 acres of land across the Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and the Santa Monica Mountains. Twelve people were killed and more than 6,800 structures were lost, according to Cal Fire’s final damage report.

Uber driver turned suspect

When officials investigated the suspect, it was discovered that Rinderknecht had been working as an Uber driver in the area where the Lachman Fire began. Authorities say that after dropping off a passenger that evening, he allegedly walked to a nearby hiking trail and ignited the blaze.

Officials have not disclosed a motive and said the investigation is ongoing.

Rinderknecht was taken into custody in Orlando, Florida, where he is scheduled to make his first court appearance in US District Court at 1:30 pm local time on Wednesday, as per CBS News.

If convicted, he faces decades in federal prison. Prosecutors say more details will be released once he is extradited to California.

FAQs

How many people were killed in the Palisades fire?

Authorities confirmed that 12 people lost their lives in the January blaze that swept through Los Angeles and Malibu.

How many buildings were destroyed in the Palisades fire?

More than 6,800 structures were destroyed, while over 23,000 acres of land burned across the Pacific Palisades and nearby areas.

Who has been arrested in connection with the fire?

Florida resident Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, has been arrested on federal arson charges for allegedly starting the blaze.