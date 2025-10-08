Jonathan Rinderknecht: Palisades fire suspect used ChatGPT to generate ‘dystopian’ image of burning city

Jonathan Rinderknecht has been arrested in connection with the Palisades Fire that broke out in Los Angeles in January, killing 12 people, Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli announced Wednesday. Jonathan Rinderknecht reportedly used ChatGPT to generate a “dystopian” image depicting a burning city.(X/ Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli)

According to a criminal complaint, the 29-year-old allegedly started the fire in Pacific Palisades on New Year's Day, which grew into one of the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history.

During a press conference, officials revealed that Jonathan Rinderknecht allegedly started what's known as the Lachman Fire on Jan. 1 in the Pacific Palisades. Initially, the fire burned only about eight acres and did not destroy any structures. However, powerful Santa Ana winds may have reignited embers, eventually sparking the larger and more destructive Palisades Fire nearby.

At the time of the fire, Rinderknecht was reportedly working as an Uber driver in the neighborhood. According to the complaint, after dropping off a passenger, he allegedly started the fire on a hiking trail. Two riders later told investigators that Rinderknecht had appeared “agitated” and “angry” during his shift.

ChatGPT and a 'dystopia' burning city image

Months earlier, in July 2024, Rinderknecht reportedly used ChatGPT to generate a “dystopian” image depicting a burning city.

The AI-generated image allegedly showed a forest ablaze on the left, people fleeing in the center, and the wealthy on the right "watching the world burn" while those in poverty suffered.

Federal charges and possible prison time

According to CBS News, Rinderknecht is currently charged with Destruction of Property by Means of Fire. Acting US Attorney Essayli noted that additional charges may be forthcoming.

The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and could result in up to 20 years if found guilty.

“While we cannot undo the damage and destruction that was done, we hope his arrest and the charges against him bring some measure of justice to the victims of this horrific tragedy,” Essayli said.

Rinderknecht is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. EDT in US District Court in Orlando.