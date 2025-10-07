Search
Tue, Oct 07, 2025
Downtown Los Angeles shooting: Officer-involved shooting in DTLA causes traffic delays

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Oct 07, 2025 04:58 am IST

An officer-involved shooting was reported in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday.

An officer-involved shooting occurred Monday in Downtown Los Angeles, near the intersection of Fifth and Los Angeles streets, according to police.

Shooting in DTLA.(UnSplash)
The LAPD Media Relations Division posted on X, "An officer-involved shooting (OIS) has occurred in the area of 5th Street and Los Angeles Street in downtown Los Angeles. A PIO is enroute to the scene. Expect heavy traffic delays in the downtown area, as the investigation may impact several city blocks."

According to CBS News, officers who witnessed the incident pursued the suspect for about a block to Fourth and Spring streets, where police opened fire. The suspect was shot, and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported a person to the hospital in unknown condition.

Several witnesses reported seeing helicopters and a heavy police presence in the area during and after the incident.

