Los Angeles City Hall evacuated after car crash and suspicious package concerns; suspect mentions Donald Trump

The Los Angeles City Hall was evacuated on Friday after an individual reportedly crashed their vehicle into the steps outside around 4:08 pm. A sign reading ‘I need your help’ was reportedly seen in the vehicle along with another which said “Don't want to hurt nobody.”(X/@Raw_Reporting)

Los Angeles Alerts, which shares scanner reports, stated that the driver may have a suspicious package with him and was refusing to leave the vehicle until a reporter with a camera spoke to him. Fox LA reporter Matthew Seedorff also shared this news.

It was not immediately clear if the crash was intentional, as per Los Angeles Times. The publication also spoke to authorities and the police department spokesperson shared that officers have tried to make contact with the driver, who has refused to come out of the vehicle, in the hour since the crash took place. Surrounding streets and freeway off-ramps are being closed as officials respond to the incident.

As per Los Angeles Alerts, the suspect stated there was an oxygen tank in the car and a knife. A sign reading ‘I need your help’ was reportedly seen in the vehicle along with another which said “Don't want to hurt nobody.”

The suspect also reportedly has a note addressed to President Donald Trump.

The LAFD is also on standby, a department spokesperson told LA Times but thus far, no injuries have been reported.

LA Mayor responds to situation

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass acknowledged the ongoing situation and wrote on X: “I’ve been briefed on the ongoing incident outside of City Hall, which is currently being evacuated out of an abundance of caution. I want to thank all first responders who are at the scene — my office will continue to monitor the situation.”

