Massive fire at Chevron refinery near Los Angeles, videos surface

A massive fire erupted at Chevron refinery in El Segundo on Thursday night local time, just outside Los Angeles. The cause of the blaze and whether anyone was injured remain unclear. This image taken from video by ABC7 shows flames rising from the Chevron refinery in El Segundo, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (AP)

California governor Gavin Newsom’s office confirmed on the social platform X that the fire had broken out at the refinery.

“Our office is coordinating in real time with local and state agencies to protect the surrounding community and ensure public safety,” Newsom's office said.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass said the city’s fire department is prepared to assist with any mutual aid request if needed. “There is no known impact to LAX at this time,” she added, referring to the LA’s international airport that sits close to the refinery.

Several videos of the incident have surfaced online, showing a massive blaze and thick smoke billowing into the sky as locals look on in shock. In another clip, people can be seen running amid the chaos.

HT has not independently verified the authenticity of the videos.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment by the Assocaited Press, while the El Segundo police and fire departments declined to provide details.

El Segundo, a coastal city roughly 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Los Angeles, sits close to Los Angeles International Airport.

The Chevron refinery has a rated capacity of 290,000 barrels per day, producing gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel, according to the company’s website cited by Reuters. The facility also has a total storage capacity of 12.5 million barrels across roughly 150 major tanks.