Highway 50: Helicopter crash in Sacramento shuts down traffic, videos surface

A helicopter crash on eastbound Highway 50 in Sacramento, California, has brought traffic to a standstill. Injuries have been reported, though the extent remains unclear. Helicopter crash in Sacramento shuts down traffic.(UnSplash)

Officials have not yet confirmed the type of helicopter involved, but photos circulating on social media appear to show a REACH Air Medial Helicopter at the scene.

According to OC Scanner, the crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. The helicopter had just taken off from UC Davis Medical Center before going down. The flight radar shows that the helicopter has the tail number of A4E489.

A dramatic video showing the moment of the crash near downtown Sacramento has since surfaced online.

Sacramento Councilmember Lisa Kaplan shared several photos and videos from the crash site, showing traffic backups on the highway.

“Tonight, I flew along w/ Sac Sheriff in their helicopter. Every day is not a given. We were one of the first to show up at the helicopter crash from above. It was sobering. I pray for all in the crash. Thank our officers & all whom pilot for their public service,” she wrote on X. “Stay off of highway 50 - both ways closed.”

The cause of the helicopter crash remains under investigation. The eastbound lanes of Highway 50 are expected to remain closed for an extended period, and some westbound lanes may also be impacted.