Man proposes to girlfriend with helicopter flying outside window at LA restaurant in ‘Hollywood-worthy’ scene | Watch

A viral video shows a man proposing to his girlfriend by having a pilot fly a helicopter next to his table outside the window at a restaurant in Los Angeles. According to a post by Collin Rugg, the stunt was pulled off at 71Above in downtown Los Angeles by Hollywood stunt pilot Robin Petgrave. Man proposes to girlfriend with helicopter flying outside window at LA restaurant (@CollinRugg/X)

The video shows the woman, visibly impressed and surprised, hugging her boyfriend after he went down on his knees, with the helicopter flying outside their window. Others at the restaurant clapped. A text overlay on the clip reads, “she said yes”.

Netizens react

The video got mixed reactions from Netizens. While some found the idea impressive, others criticized the public display of wealth.

“Ok, what’s the price tag on this stunt? Jeeze,” one X user wrote in the comment section. “And now every woman has unrealistic expectations. Social media continues to destroy perceptions of young people,” wrote another. “I think those big gestures really tap into something deep about how we value being seen and celebrated. For some folks, that public display validates the relationship in a way a quiet moment never could,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Someone has money”. “That must’ve cost a fortune!!” wrote a user.

“That’s cool and unique to see, hope she said yes!” one user wrote, while another said, “Now that's how you raise the bar on proposals! Love seeing people get creative with special moments like this. The view from 71Above must have made it even more spectacular.” “That’s quite the proposal - it’s definitely Hollywood-worthy!” commented a user. Another wrote, “If someone proposed to me like this, I would marry him immediately”.

Some Netizens found the idea of flying the helicopter outside the window confusing. “What’s the point of having the helicopter there though? What am I missing?” one user asked. One wrote, “he could have proposed without the helicopter btw. literally no point to that other than its a helicopter,” while another said, “This makes no sense and not at all romantic. I mean, why is the helicopter there in the first place over kill and dumb”.