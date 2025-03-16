Paraplegic man melts hearts as he kneels to propose to his girlfriend in touching video. Watch

A heartwarming video has grabbed the internet’s attention, capturing the touching moment a paraplegic man got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend on their third anniversary. The emotional clip has left users in tears, with many calling it one of the most moving proposals ever. A paraplegic man moved users to tears by sliding out of his wheelchair to propose to his girlfriend.(Instagram/michaelmaze727)

A surprise she never expected

Michael Maze, a paraplegic motocross athlete, planned a special surprise for his girlfriend, Trinity Brooks. On what was meant to be a simple anniversary dinner, Trinity had no idea that Maze was about to turn the occasion into one of the most memorable nights of their lives.

Nine years ago, on the same date, Maze was involved in a devastating motocross accident that left him paralysed and in a wheelchair. Determined to transform that painful anniversary into something joyful, he invited Trinity to their favourite restaurant in Tulare, California. But she had no idea how emotional the night would become.

A proposal straight out of a movie

According to USA Today, Maze admitted he could no longer “climb to the top of a mountain” to prove his love for Trinity, but he wanted to make a grand gesture. As they sat at their table, he suddenly manoeuvred his wheelchair to the side, looked into Trinity’s eyes, and carefully slid himself out of his chair—getting down on one knee to pop the question.

The moment, captured by a fellow diner, was nothing short of magical. Overcome with emotion, Trinity immediately said yes. The restaurant owner, moved by the romantic gesture, brought out champagne and even offered the couple their meal on the house. “It was truly like a scene from a movie,” said Maze. “The best night of our lives!”

Internet reacts

Maze shared the heartwarming clip on Instagram, where it has already amassed over 4 million views. The comments section is flooded with emotional reactions, with users expressing their admiration for his love and determination.

“This is the most beautiful thing I’ve seen in a long time,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “I’m crying! The way he got down on one knee despite everything—true love exists!”

A third user shared, “His love, his effort… it’s beyond words. Wishing them a lifetime of happiness!”

One more chimed in, “This proves love isn’t about perfection but about effort. Michael is an inspiration to us all!”