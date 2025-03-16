Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Paraplegic man melts hearts as he kneels to propose to his girlfriend in touching video. Watch

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mar 16, 2025 02:00 AM IST

A paraplegic man surprised his girlfriend with a heartfelt proposal, leaving social media users in tears.

A heartwarming video has grabbed the internet’s attention, capturing the touching moment a paraplegic man got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend on their third anniversary. The emotional clip has left users in tears, with many calling it one of the most moving proposals ever.

A paraplegic man moved users to tears by sliding out of his wheelchair to propose to his girlfriend.(Instagram/michaelmaze727)
A paraplegic man moved users to tears by sliding out of his wheelchair to propose to his girlfriend.(Instagram/michaelmaze727)

(Also read: Man kneels and proposes to girlfriend at Coldplay’s Mumbai concert: 'A dream moment in a dream setting')

A surprise she never expected

Michael Maze, a paraplegic motocross athlete, planned a special surprise for his girlfriend, Trinity Brooks. On what was meant to be a simple anniversary dinner, Trinity had no idea that Maze was about to turn the occasion into one of the most memorable nights of their lives.

Nine years ago, on the same date, Maze was involved in a devastating motocross accident that left him paralysed and in a wheelchair. Determined to transform that painful anniversary into something joyful, he invited Trinity to their favourite restaurant in Tulare, California. But she had no idea how emotional the night would become.

A proposal straight out of a movie

According to USA Today, Maze admitted he could no longer “climb to the top of a mountain” to prove his love for Trinity, but he wanted to make a grand gesture. As they sat at their table, he suddenly manoeuvred his wheelchair to the side, looked into Trinity’s eyes, and carefully slid himself out of his chair—getting down on one knee to pop the question.

The moment, captured by a fellow diner, was nothing short of magical. Overcome with emotion, Trinity immediately said yes. The restaurant owner, moved by the romantic gesture, brought out champagne and even offered the couple their meal on the house. “It was truly like a scene from a movie,” said Maze. “The best night of our lives!”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

Maze shared the heartwarming clip on Instagram, where it has already amassed over 4 million views. The comments section is flooded with emotional reactions, with users expressing their admiration for his love and determination.

“This is the most beautiful thing I’ve seen in a long time,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “I’m crying! The way he got down on one knee despite everything—true love exists!”

(Also read: Watch: Kolkata man proposes to girlfriend during Shreya Ghoshal concert. Singer’s sweet gesture for couple)

A third user shared, “His love, his effort… it’s beyond words. Wishing them a lifetime of happiness!”

One more chimed in, “This proves love isn’t about perfection but about effort. Michael is an inspiration to us all!”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On