Watch: Kolkata man proposes to girlfriend during Shreya Ghoshal concert. Singer’s sweet gesture for couple

A Kolkata man went down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend during a Shreya Ghoshal concert in the city on Saturday night. The singer then made their night extra-special by dedicating a song to them. Footage of the proposal has now gone viral on the social media platform X, where one user related the whole incident. A man proposes to his girlfriend during a Shreya Ghoshal concert in Kolkata

A proposal at Shreya Ghoshal concert

X user Oindrila said that Shreya Ghoshal paused her concert when she noticed a man holding up a placard that read, “Shreya, you’re my second love.”

Amused by this declaration, the 40-year-old singer paused her concert to ask the man “Then who’s your first love?”

The Kolkata man pointed to his girlfriend and said he wanted to propose to her.

A sweet interaction followed where Shreya Ghoshal asked the couple their names. The man, holding a microphone, identified himself as Rishi and said his girlfriend is named Antara.

The singer then invited Rishi to propose. “Propose karna toh achche se karna. You have one chance (If you want to propose, do it nicely),” she told the Kolkata man. “You’re doing it publicly. Everyone is watching, thousands of people here,” Ghoshal added.

Her comments drew laughter from the audience as Rishi went down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend. She said yes, drawing more cheers from the audience.

Later on during the concert, Shreya Ghoshal dedicated the song ‘Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai’ to the couple.

The reactions

Social media users were full of appreciation for Ghoshal’s sweet gesture and congratulated the couple.

“That was so sweet of Shreya!” wrote X user Anand. “What a sweetheart she is,” another said.

Shreya Ghoshal performed in Kolkata on October 19 as part of her All Hearts Tour. The tour will take her next to cities like Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Lucknow. International concert venues include Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland.