Internet is in love as Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan team up for new song Chhaila: ‘A dream come true’

Singers Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan won the hearts of the fans yet again with their new song Chhaila. Taking to YouTube, Salim Sulaiman Music posted a four-minute-long video in which both Shreya and Sunidhi Chauhan performed on stage. (Also Read | Bollywood singers Shreya Ghoshal-Sunidhi Chauhan on competition: We are besties, would love to do a tour together) Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan in a still from their new song Chhaila.

Shreya and Sunidhi's new song Chhaila

The duo sang beautifully and a part of the track also featured Shreya and Sunidhi rapping. They also danced while singing. The video ended with the singers dropping their mics with their backs turned towards one another. The music is by Salim Sulaiman and the lyrics have been written by Shraddha Pandit.

Fans react to Chhaila, singer's performance

A part of the video's caption read, "There's only one Shreya Ghoshal and only one Sunidhi Chauhan in this era and the divas have come together to break the internet with Chhaila." Reacting to the video, a fan said, "It’s more than just a collaboration—it’s a dream come true. Shreya x Sunidhi is the moment we’ve all been waiting for! Two legendary voices, each with their own unique brilliance, joining forces to create something truly extraordinary. This musical masterpiece is everything we’ve imagined and more. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who made this possible—we are beyond grateful!"

A person wrote, "Oh God!! Am I dreaming? I mean, Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi, my two favourite singers in one frame, their voice, vocal, rap God, I am just so happy." A comment read, "Shreya and Sunidhi are like the ice and fire combination! They're just too good!!" Another person commented, "Two of the biggest superstars of the Indian music industry come together, creating a magical symphony with their unmatched talents. A dream come true for music lovers, especially us, the 90s kids!"

About Shreya and Sunidhi's songs

Shreya and Sunidhi have sung multiple film songs in the past, including Imaan Ka Asar from the 2006 film Dor and Hum To Aise Hain Bhaiya from the 2007 film Laaga Chunari Mein Daag.