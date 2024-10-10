Bollywood singers Shreya Ghoshal-Sunidhi Chauhan on competition: We are besties, would love to do a tour together

Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan shoot for HT City(Photo: Satish Bate/HT)

They have always been pitted against each other and it makes them “have a good laugh”. Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan have sung multiple film songs in the past, including Imaan Ka Asar (Dor; 2006) and Hum To Aise Hain Bhaiya (Laaga Chunari Mein Daag; 2007), and now the “besties” have come together for an independent number for the first time. The singers have recorded a single, titled Chhaila, for composer duo Salim-Sulaiman’s independent music initiative Bhoomi 2024, which will see them “in a different avatar”. In a tete-a-tete with HT City, Ghoshal and Chauhan talk about their bond, motherhood and all things music.

You both have been pitted against each other since the beginning. How does it impact you?

Shreya: People somehow derive pleasure from painting an image about women artistes and feeling that they are in competition, in some kind of battlefield (laughs). Sorry to disappoint everyone but Sunidhi and I are besties. I wonder how male artistes are never pitted against each other.

Sunidhi: Our choices may not be alike, but our souls are. That defines our friendship.

Tell us more about this bonding.

Sunidhi: We catch up very often over a coffee and chat endlessly. In fact, even when we are in the studio together, we have so much fun that a three-hour session turns into a six-hour one. We also give each other constructive inputs, which helps hone the final product. For instance, Chhaila will see Shreya rap for the first time, and while she was recording, I suggested her to try out a couple of things, which she did. I love Shreya.

Shreya: We always look for excuses to spend time together. Besides music, another commonality between us is that both of us are mothers to boys. I remember when I was pregnant, I would reach out to Sunidhi for anything and everything. I remember calling and asking her: ‘Which diapers should I buy for my baby?’

Salim Merchant, Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan(Photo: Satish Bate/HT)

You both have sung for so many films together, but the song, Chhaila, is your first indie song together. How liberating was it?

Sunidhi: Oh, we had a blast. We would have so much fun at the studio that Salim-Sulaiman had to wait endlessly for work to happen (laughs). Work gave Shreya and me so much time together that when the song was done and the music video was shot, I started missing her next day onwards. We had become so used to seeing each other daily. To feel that kind of love and to work on the song that showcases us in such a different avatar was gratifying.

Shreya: I never thought I’d rap in a song ever. But the way the rap jugalbandi unfolds between me and Sunidhi in the song is amazing. We had so much fun doing that. I’m sure it’s the kind of liberty only non-film music can offer. Both of us are also seen dancing and grooving in the music video and prepping for it was so much fun.

Considering you both love spending time together, would you ever tour together?

Sunidhi: Oh, I’d love to. I really hope someone conceptualises that and reaches out to us.

Shreya: Yes, we really hope to tour together someday. I would jump at the opportunity.

There couldn’t be a better time to talk about motherhood than Navratri/Durga Puja, considering Maa Durga symbolises multitasking. Both of you record songs, travel for shows and are hands-on mothers too. How hard is it to juggle these roles? Do you both feel mum guilt?

Shreya: Of course, a lot of times. I often ask myself, “Am I doing enough?” To say goodbye to Devyaan (her son) on days when he wants me around but I’m forced to step out due to a professional commitment feels excruciating. But I try to balance out each role, from being true and dedicated as a musician to waking up in the morning and making breakfast for my little one before dropping him to school.

Sunidhi: I feel you, Shreya. Tegh is a little older now but the moment he says, “Mumma, mat jaao”, my heart melts. I feel an inexplicable pain of being torn being both my loves — my work and my child. However, motherhood is so empowering it teaches you a lot. I think Maa Durga helps us understand how we can multitask and fulfil all our responsibilities.

Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan (Photo: Satish Bate/HT)

Talking of motherhood, how has becoming a mum impacted you two?

Shreya: Motherhood has helped me better my efficiency. I am able to manage my time well and deliver way more than what I used to earlier. Sometimes, I wonder, “What was life like before having Devyaan?” It’s unimaginable.

Sunidhi: Having Tegh has made me more grounded. I feel I used to be all over the place earlier, but now I know no matter what I do or where I go, I need to return home to my son. In fact, as we talk, I remember I need to buy a pair of scissors and a glue for his school project (laughs). I love this phase of my life and wouldn’t miss it for the world. I know everything can come around due to the circle of life, but once Tegh grows up, I’ll never have this phase again.