A Wisconsin man died while protecting his sister from being attacked by her boyfriend. 20-year-old Tyler Sadowski was shot dead as he tried to save his sister, Makayla Sadowski, 17, from her crazed 17-year-old boyfriend. The teen suspect died of a self-inflicted wound days after shooting his pregnant girlfriend, Makayla, and killing her brother Tyler, according to The Mirror. Who was Tyler Sadowski? Wisconsin man, 20, shot dead while protecting sister from her boyfriend in ‘heroic act of love’ (GoFundMe)

The suspect is believed to have entered an apartment on the 600 block of Candy Lane in Barron, Wisconsin, around 2 pm on Wednesday, October 1. He shot his pregnant girlfriend, injuring her, before fatally shooting Tyler, who tried to protect his sister.

Makayla, who was rushed to the hospital, had to have her baby delivered due to the incident. Both she and her baby are “doing well,” according to the sheriff’s office. The teenager also has a two-year-old daughter.

The teenage suspect, who died from a self-inflicted wound days later, has not been named. He posted a video of the shooting on social media.

Who was Tyler Sadowski?

Shanay Conyers, the siblings’ cousin, said that the victims “came home from town and Makayla walked inside the house and they heard like a pop, so Tyler went to go see what was happening,” before he was shot by the suspect. A GoFundMe describes Tyler as “a young man full of kindness, laughter, and light.”

The GoFundMe, set up by the victims’ cousin Isela, reads, “On Wednesday a day that forever changed our lives, my cousins were tragically involved in a shooting. In a heroic act of love, Tyler stepped in to protect his sister. In doing so, he lost his life. Tyler was only 20 years old, a young man full of kindness, laughter, and light. He was the sweetest son, brother, and uncle, always ready to lend a hand, always putting family first. Losing him has left a hole in our hearts that can never be filled.”

The page says Mikela, who was seven months pregnant, was shot in the stomach.

“We are devastated, overwhelmed, and trying to find strength in the unthinkable. With medical bills piling up, funeral expenses for Tyler, housing and food costs, and the care needed for Makayla’s daughter, our family needs help. No one should ever have to go through this, and they did not deserve this tragedy,” the fundraiser says, urging people to donate what they can to “ease the financial burden and allow our family to focus on healing and supporting Makayla and her children.”