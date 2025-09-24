Olaf Stieber GoFundMe: Wisconsin community mourns late father of 2 as family rocked by back-to-back tragedies

A Wisconsin community is mourning the death of Olaf Stieber, described in an online obituary as a “beloved” husband and a “devoted father” of two young children. Olaf recently died in Milwaukee, but his cause of death remains unknown, according to wekeepsearching.com. He is survived by his wife Lauren Stieber, their two children aged six and three, and his parents Grazyna Stieber and Peter Stieber, per a social media post by his sister Dagmara Beine. Olaf Stieber GoFundMe: Wisconsin community mourns late father of 2 (Olaf Stieber/Facebook)

A GoFundMe has now been launched for the Stieber family. “A mama and her two young children are faced today with the unimaginable task of beginning life without their husband, their father,” the page reads. “Lauren and her 3 and 6 yr old children’s lives were forever changed two days ago when they learned they’d lost Olaf forever. At just 41, Lauren and Olaf were doing all the things that young working parents do; focusing on their babies and making ends meet. Together, they’d built a loving home, solid careers, and an environment of warmth and comfort for their two children.”

“Olaf’s unexpected and tragic death this week has shaken their family to the core, leaving a young mother to face raising and providing for her children on her own with little financial cushion. As a sole provider, Lauren faces many unexpected challenges; some immediately thrust upon her in the wake of heartache and loss and many unknown challenges ahead,” the page adds, seeking to raise funds for Lauren.

At the time of writing this article, $80,809 had been raised of the $120K target.

The obituary for Olaf says that he attended the University of Illinois Chicago to study information decision science, and that he began his career at Runzheimer as a data analyst. He later moved on to Northwestern Mutual as a test engineer.

A screenshot of a tribute Lauren paid to her husband on social media is doing the rounds on Facebook, where she said her “heart is shattered” and that there are “so many unanswered questions.” Lauren’s Facebook profile is set to private.

A family shaken by back-to-back tragedies

Influencer Dagmara Beine, Olaf’s sister, had to deal with two tragedies one after the other. Dagmara’s daughter, Zuza Beine, died at the age of 14 after a battle with cancer, a few days after Olaf’s death.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post announcing Zuza’s death, Dagmara wrote, “She lived 11 of her 14 years with a relentless cancer, yet lived more fully and gratefully than most. Her being changed us forever, and her dying will too. It is no coincidence to us that the last video she made captures what she was grateful for—a testament to a life filled with both beauty and suffering. More than anything, she wanted to be a normal, healthy kid. But what made her life so beautiful was how she learned to face the hardest circumstances, like her disease, and still live fully.”

Less than a week ago, Dagmara had announced Olaf’s death on Instagram, “It feels surreal to put these words down, but my wonderful younger brother @ostieber passed away unexpectedly just a few days ago,” she wrote. “He leaves behind his devoted wife @lauren_stieber , two young children who are struggling to understand, and parents and siblings who are completely devastated. We’re all in shock and our hearts are shattered. Olaf was an extraordinary father and husband—watching him in those roles was witnessing him at his absolute best, living with such love and purpose.”

Olaf’s Instagram bio still has the link to Zuza’s GoFundMe, which had been set up to help the child amid her “second acute myeloid leukemia battle." Dagmara added in her Instagram post that “Zuza would want any donations to go toward her recently deceased uncle’s wife and children.”