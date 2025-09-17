Six children found locked inside storage unit in Milwaukee, two arrested

Six children, a 2-month-old among them, were found locked inside a storage unit in Milwaukee early on Tuesday morning. According to NBC News, the Milwaukee Police Department was called to the shocking scene after a tip-off put them on the spot. Six children found locked in Milwaukee storage unit, two arrested.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Children found locked in storage unit

The ages of the children varied between 2 months and 9 years. The police said all the children did not seem to have sustained any injuries. But it is yet to be determined for how long they have been trapped within the storage unit.

The unit was discovered at StorSafe of Silver Springs, a self-storage facility. The authorities have not provided information on how the children were trapped in the unit, but the incident has raised a lot of concern.

The police did not make it clear if the children are related to the two arrested adults or to each other.

Arrests made in relation to the incident

According to the outlet, two people have been arrested over what police called an "abuse/neglect incident." Two adults, a 26-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, were arrested early Tuesday.

The names of the two adults are not being made public, police said, adding that they won't release them until criminal charges are formally filed.

As of now, there have not been any formal charges brought against the detainees by the authorities. The investigators are collaborating closely with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office as they examine the evidence and make decisions regarding charges.

Up to Wednesday morning, there had not been any criminal charges issued, and the case is still under investigation.

Investigation and next steps

The Milwaukee Police Department announced that it will continue investigating the case. They have not offered any additional information on how long the children were held in the unit or how they were found. The investigation is ongoing, and officials are attempting to learn more information about the children's condition and what happened in the incident.

StorSafe of Silver Springs, the storage unit where the incident was reported, did not answer calls for comment on the matter, the outlet said.

As the investigation continues, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office will examine the case to determine if criminal charges should be brought against the arrested suspects.

The gruesome find has raised alarms regarding the safety and welfare of children who have been held in similar conditions, leading authorities to probe further into the situation that led to the storage unit confinement.

FAQs:

How were the children found in the storage unit?

The children, ranging from 2 months to 9 years old, were discovered locked inside a storage unit in Milwaukee after a tip-off. The Milwaukee Police Department responded early Tuesday morning.

Who was arrested in connection with the incident?

Two adults, a 26-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, were arrested on charges related to abuse/neglect. Their identities are not yet public.

What is the status of the investigation?

The Milwaukee Police Department is still investigating. No formal charges have been filed as of Wednesday, and the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case.