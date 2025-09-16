UK police arrest man behind 'racially motivated' rape of Sikh woman

The United Kingdom police has arrested a man for allegedly raping a Sikh woman, a crime that the authorities believe was “racially motivated.” This comes days after the police said they were informed on last Tuesday, September 9, that a woman in her 20s was allegedly being sexually assaulted on Tame Road in Oldbury, Sandwell, West Midlands. The UK police said that the survivor is continuing to receive support.(Representational Photo/AFP)

The arrest marks a big development in the ongoing investigation. On Friday, the police had launched an appeal for information.

What the police said

According to the police, they detained a man in his 30s on Sunday and that he remains in their custody as part of the probe, reported news agency PTI. The West Midlands Police also added that the survivor is continuing to receive support.

"This is a significant development in the investigation, and we want to thank the community for their continuing support,” the report quoted chief superintendent Kim Madill of Sandwell Police as saying.

"The investigation remains ongoing and we would urge people not to speculate as we work to identify and trace all those who may have been involved," she added.

The cops also added that the legal proceedings in the case are “now active” and emphasised the significance of letting the judicial process to follow its course.

The brutal crime sent shockwaves across the Sikh community and beyond in the UK. The Sikh community also took out a march at the site of the crime and prayed for the victim.

The West Midlands Police had said earlier that according to the survivor, a “racist remark” was made to her when she was attacked. According to the Sikh Federation (UK), the perpetrators allegedly told the woman during the attack, “You don't belong in this country, get out,” Sky News had reported earlier.

How UK politicians reacted

Preet Kaur Gill, a British-Sikh herself and a member of the UK Parliament from the West Midlands region, said on social media that this was “an act of extreme violence” and “is also being treated as racially aggravated”.

After the arrest made by the police, Gills wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I fully understand the fear and anxiety this has caused in the community. No one should ever feel unsafe on our streets.”

Another British Sikh MP, Gurinder Singh Josan, said that a second suspect is still being sought and urged people to help the police if they have any information.

“Whilst I share the strength of feeling within the Sikh community over this case, I do ask all to remember that violence against women and girls occurs too often in our community. We should be prepared to speak out against all such cases. In doing so we should be mindful of maintaining community cohesion across all members of our community,” he wrote on X.