Tommy Robinson: 5 things about far-right activist leading anti-immigration rally in UK

London is witnessing one of the largest right-wing demonstrations in recent years as around 150,000 people are marching through streets, leading to over two dozens police officials injured. Tommy Robinson is a far-right activist born Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. (Reuters File)

The massive anti-immigration protest- "Unite the Kingdom", led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, has gained momentum in the United Kingdom on Saturday as an estimated 110,000 to 150,000 participants gathered in central London.

The crowd showed up with flags and banners supporting Tommy Robinson, who is one of Britain’s most influential far-right figures.

At least 25 people were arrested on Saturday after violent clashes erupted during the right-wing demonstrations, the London's Metropolitan Police Service said.

Who is Tommy Robinson?

Tommy Robinson is a far-right activist known for his anti-immigrant and anti-Islam rhetoric. He was born to an Irish mother and an English father and added Lennon after his mother married his stepfather, Thomas Lennon. Robinson has been active as an anti-Islamist and anti-immigrant activist.

He first shot to fame in 2009 when he helped found the now-defunct English Defence League in his hometown of Luton, which lies north of London.

The English Defence League (EDL) was a far-right, organisation active in England from 2009 until the mid-late 2010s. Tommy was an active member of the organisation and supported its efforts.

Robinson got married to Jenna Lennon in 2011. However, after 10 years of marriage, the couple got divorced in February 2021, shortly before he was officially declared bankrupt. Reports suggest that Robinson’s public image was a source of tension in the household.

Convicted and released from jail

In October last year, Robinson was sentenced to 18 months' jail after violating a 2021 High Court injunction that prohibited him from repeating false allegations about Syrian refugees. The legal action was initiated after he lost a libel case against him over remarks made in online interviews and in a documentary called ‘Silenced,’ which was viewed millions of times and screened in London’s Trafalgar Square in July. He spent his jail term in London's Belmarsh prison and was released early in May this year. While he was imprisoned, thousands of people marched in London demanding Robinson’s release.

Connection with Elon Musk

On several occasions, Robinson has called billionaire Elon Musk his supporter. While Robinson was in jail, Elon, made comments about the Labour government resisting calls to hold a national inquiry into the Robinson case. He also reposted comments in support of Robinson. After being released from jail, Robinson complimented Elon Musk, saying that “if we didn't have X, everyone would just think I lied.”