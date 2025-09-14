Elon Musk's fiery message at London far-right rally: 'Fight back or you die'

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is facing criticism after delivering a fiery message at a massive far-right rally in London, telling protesters they must “either fight back or you die”. The remarks came on Saturday during the “Unite the Kingdom” march, organised by controversial activist Tommy Robinson. According to a report by The Independent, the Metropolitan Police estimated that around 110,000 people attended, making it one of the largest far-right demonstrations Britain has ever witnessed. Elon Musk claimed that the UK needs a “dissolution of parliament” and a “change of government,.(File/REUTERS)

Musk appeared at the rally via video link and joined Robinson in conversation on stage. He claimed that the UK needs a “dissolution of parliament” and a “change of government,” and said “massive uncontrolled migration” was contributing to the “destruction of Britain”.

He also told the crowd that “violence is coming” and that “you either fight back or you die”. Moreover, the billionaire accused the political left of being “the party of murder and celebrating murder,” further inflaming tensions at the event.

British politicians have since condemned Musk’s comments. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey posted on X: “Our democracy is too precious to be a plaything for foreign tech barons.”

“Elon Musk doesn’t care about the British people or our rights. He only cares about himself and his ego,” he added.

Why are people protesting in the UK?

Thousands gathered in London over the weekend for the “Unite the Kingdom” rally organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson. The march, which featured speeches from international far-right figures, drew counter-protests from about 5,000 anti-racism campaigners under the “Stand Up to Racism” banner.

Clashes broke out near Downing Street, leaving 26 police officers injured and leading to 25 arrests for offences including violent disorder and assault. The Metropolitan Police said while many had come to protest lawfully, others were “intent on violence,” confronting officers, hurling abuse, and attempting to breach cordons.

"There is no doubt that many came to exercise their lawful right to protest, but there were many who came intent on violence," Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said, adding, "They confronted officers, engaging in physical and verbal abuse and making a determined effort to breach cordons in place to keep everyone safe."

Twist went on to say that arrests were made for violent disorder, assault, and other offences, while officers' injuries included broken teeth, a possible broken nose, a concussion, and a prolapsed disc.