Tommy Robinson released: All about the anti-Islam campaigner's family, ex-wife, kids and surprising net worth

Tommy Robinson, the co-founder of the English Defense League (EDL), served a jail sentence for the civil offense of contempt of court, but he was released from prison four months early. Tommy Robinson, anti-immigration activist, is displayed on a screen, as people attend an anti-immigration protest, in London, Britain, October 26, 2024. REUTERS/Chris J Ratcliffe/File Photo(REUTERS)

Following his admission of several violations of a 2021 injunction, Robinson, 42, whose true name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was given an 18-month prison sentence in October.

He was prohibited from making the same false accusations against a Syrian immigrant who had successfully sued him for libel by the injunction.

On Tuesday morning, Robinson with a a thick beard, longer hair, and a rosary around his neck came out of Milton Keynes' HMP Woodhill.

The far-right man was seen talking for about 20 minutes on his X account. When asked how he was doing after being released, Robinson pointed to the jail behind him and remarked, “Unfortunately, in a country that doesn't believe in free speech, being a citizen journalist, this place is an occupational hazard.”

The activist asserted that the British government had attacked him relentlessly, using lawfare as “a weapon to silence me.”

He complimented Elon Musk, saying that “if we didn't have X, everyone would just think I lied,” and that all efforts to "silence" and suppress him over the years had failed.

Later this year, Robinson plans to host a free speech event for supporters in London.

His first release date was set on July 26. However, the High Court lowered his sentence last week after concluding that he had demonstrated a "change in attitude" since receiving his term.

Tommy Robinson family and net worth

Tommy Robinson was born to an Irish mother and an English father. He double-barrelled his last name after his mother married his stepfather, Thomas Lennon.

The anti-Islam crusader and convicted felon is thought to be worth between £1 million and £2 million. The Guardian claims that Robinson receives money from all over the world and has a global network of affluent bankers.

In a high court trial in 2022, he declared himself bankrupt after being sentenced to pay £100,000 in libel damages to a Syrian schoolboy about whom he had disseminated damaging, unfounded rumours online.

Robinson allegedly had access to up to £3 million through assets, investments, contributions, and book sales, according to the advocacy organization Hope Not Hate.

Tommy Robinson's ex-wife Jenna Lennon

Robinson and his now-ex-wife Jenna Lennon got divorced in February 2021, just before the former was officially declared bankrupt. During their ten years of marriage, the former couple—who were married in 2011—had three children together, and Robinson's public persona was apparently unwelcome in the household.