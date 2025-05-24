‘Back to spending 24/7 at work’: Elon Musk after global X outage, promises fixes

Following a global outage of X, its owner, Elon Musk, on Saturday said he is working around the clock, sleeping in conference, server, and factory rooms to focus on critical technology rollouts at X, xAI, and Tesla. The X logo on a smartphone arranged in Germantown, New York, US, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (Bloomberg File)

He acknowledged the platform’s uptime issues and said major operational improvements are necessary, as failover redundancy systems failed to work as intended.

“Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms. I must be super focused on 𝕏/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“As evidenced by the 𝕏 uptime issues this week, major operational improvements need to be made. The failover redundancy should have worked, but did not,” Musk added in the post.

Musk’s response came in reply to a tweet by X Daily News saying, “X has been experiencing outages this morning. This may be linked to the data center fire that broke out at the X-leased facility in Oregon.”

X faces second outage within 24 hours

The social media platform X experienced an outage on Saturday, with thousands of users reporting issues accessing the app and website. According to service monitoring site Downdetector, the disruption began shortly after 6.30 pm IST, and by 7.27 pm IST, over 25,000 reports had been logged.

69 per cent of the complaints were about the X app not functioning, 23 per cent related to website access issues, and 8 per cent involved problems connecting to servers, Downdetector showed.

Downdetector’s figures are derived from user-submitted reports, so the actual number of affected users may differ. The outage on X was reported for the second time within 24 hours.

X had also faced a major outage on Thursday that left users unable to access the platform for several hours. The platform, acquired by Elon Musk in 2022 for $44 billion, has yet to issue an official statement regarding the latest disruption.