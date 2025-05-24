Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Outage hits X (formerly Twitter), disrupting users in India and globally

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2025 07:04 PM IST

Social media platform X faced a major outage on Saturday, with tens of thousands of users reporting issues, according to tracking site Downdetector.com.

The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter and owned by Elon Musk, has been experiencing a significant outage since, leaving millions of users unable to access the app. 

This illustration photograph shows the logo of social network X (formerly Twitter) displayed on a smartphone.(AFP/File)
This illustration photograph shows the logo of social network X (formerly Twitter) displayed on a smartphone.(AFP/File)

Users worldwide, including many in India, have reported difficulties using both the mobile application and the website. 

According to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collecting status reports from various sources, more than 25,000 users had reported issues with the social media platform as of 8.39 am EDT (12.39 pm IST).

Downdetector’s figures are derived from user-submitted reports, so the actual number of affected users may differ. The outage on X has been reported for the second time within 24 hours.

Earlier in March, Elon Musk attributed a series of intermittent outages on X to a cyberattack. The company did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The company’s engineering team previously reported, “We’re still experiencing issues from yesterday’s data centre outage. Login and signup services are unavailable for some users, and there may be delays in notifications and Premium features.”

 

(This is a developing story. Check for more updates.)

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs.
