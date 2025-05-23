X down: Why Twitter systems are degraded today and what you can do to fix it

X, platform formerly known as Twitter, was down for thousands of users on Thursday. While the Elon Musk-led platform does not have a status page, we came across the developer platform only to find that currently, the X API v2 is listed as having "degraded performance." This illustration photograph shows the logo of social network X (formerly Twitter) displayed on a smartphone.(AFP/File)

Downdetector data showed that nearly 5000 users in the US faced issues with X. 54% of the reports were about the website and 37% were about the application. User reports show a massive spike in complaints, with problems including inability to load posts, slow performance, and app crashes. These align with common outage symptoms like server overloads or technical glitches, which X has faced intermittently since Musk’s 2022 acquisition and staff reductions.

“𝕏 is currently facing another site crash, with users reporting issues across the platform. With a massive spike reported on down detector,” one person noted on X.

“𝕏 is currently down for many Users possibly because of a cyberattack,” another person tweeted.

“𝕏 is currently DOWN for many Users possibly because of a cyberattack. Can you see this post ?” a third one asked.

X has not released an official statement on the current outage, consistent with its limited press responses.

Troubleshooting Tips

Confirm the Outage

Visit downdetector.com, isitdownrightnow.com, or isxdown.live to verify if X is down globally or locally. Current data shows thousands of reports, with a spike in complaints about website and app functionality, per Downdetector and xshot.me.

Clear Browser Cache and Cookies

On your browser, clear cache and cookies (Ctrl + F5 on most browsers or go to Settings > Privacy > Clear Browsing Data). For mobile browsers, use the app’s settings or device browser options.

Restart Your Device and Network

Restart your phone, computer, or tablet, and reboot your modem/router by unplugging it for 30 seconds.

Try a Different Device or Network

Access X from another device (e.g., switch from phone to laptop) or network (e.g., mobile data instead of Wi-Fi).

Update the X App or Browser

Ensure the X app is updated to the latest version via the App Store or Google Play, and update your browser (e.g., Chrome, Firefox) to the latest release.

Wait and Retry Periodically

If the above steps fail, wait 10–15 minutes before retrying, as X’s technical team is likely addressing the server issues.