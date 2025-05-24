Why is X, formerly Twitter, not working? Here's when it will be back online

X users are reporting problems with the Elon Musk-owned social media site, which was once known as Twitter. The site is currently experiencing a major outage. X experienced an outage on Thursday(AFP)

Downdetector reports that thousands of users are experiencing issues with the app and login page, as well as difficulty accessing specific X URLs.

According to the site, which monitors outages and customer experiences across many websites, the outage started just after 1pm.

“User reports indicate possible problems at X (Twitter),” stated DownDetector in a message. They got 11,866 reports of X users having issues with Musk's platform by 1:45 p.m.

It occurs two days after X faced an outage on Thursday night that prevented users from using the app for several hours.

While attempting to load new posts, users get an error notice that reads, “Something went wrong. Try reloading.”

“My Twitter, except DM, is down. Is anyone else having issues this morning? If you see this message, let me know. I’d like to know if I can see your response,” one X user wrote.

Why is X (Twitter) not working?

While X has not issued any official statement, such outages usually don't take long.

X has not issued an official statement regarding the disruption. Musk, who remained silent yesterday, talked about solar power on Saturday. Meanwhile, he received several requests to improve the platform and direct messages (DMs).

In the last 24 hours, X has been witnessed two similar incidents. Users worldwide encountered difficulties yesterday when attempting to access the website and app.

Over 5,000 users worldwide reported issues with X yesterday, according to Downdetector.

X is aware some of our users are experiencing performance issues on the platform today,” X stated in a statement on Friday. “We are experiencing a data center outage and the team is actively working to remediate the issue.”

Wired said that the outage was caused by a blaze at a data center in Hillsboro, Oregon, in the US. Emergency personnel were requested by the X-leased facility to put out the fire.

Notably, X experienced an outage in March of this year as well.