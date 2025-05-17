Elon Musk revives ‘Kekius Maximus’ persona on X, sparking 145% surge in Meme Coin value; Check out his new display pic

Elon Musk has again changed display name on his social media platform X to “Kekius Maximus”, days after keeping it as “Gorklon Rust”. His new profile picture depicts him in armor with the phrase "Emperor Kekius Maximus" emblazoned on it. Elon Musk has adopted the name Kekius Maximus for the second time. He last changed his name on X in December 2024. (via REUTERS)

While Musk provided no explanation for his name change and new profile picture, the Kekius Maximus meme coin's value skyrocketed, causing a stir in the world of cryptocurrency. When the Tesla CEO changed his X moniker, the meme coin's value increased by over 145 percent, as per CoinMarketCap.com projections. The rates rose by over 273 percent at approximately 9:15 a.m.

Musk has adopted the name Kekius Maximus for the second time. He last changed his name on X in December 2024. He also used a creative rendition of the 'Pepe the Frog' meme in place of his profile photo. It showed Pepe holding a video game joystick while clad as a warrior in full armor.

During that time, CoinGecko stated that memecoin KEKIUS saw the surge by 900% shortly after Musk's name change.

However, KEKIUS's value plunged to $0.001165 as Musk reinstated his previous name and avatar, highlighting the highly volatile nature of meme-based coins.

Elon Musk's profile(X@elonmusk)

Unravelling meaning of Kekius Maximus mean

“Kekius Maximus” is derived from the well-known memecoin KEKIUS. It's a term that comes from the words maximus and kek.

Kek is a popular figure in online trolling and is said to be from World of Warcraft. The Latin term maximus denotes something noble or supreme. When used together, Kekius Maximus denotes the ultimate meme lord.

"Kek" is also the name of the ancient Egyptian deity of darkness, who is occasionally seen with a frog's head.

“Maximus” is often associated with the name of Maximus Decimus Meridius, portrayed by Russell Crowe as the hero in the Gladiator movie.

The Kekius Maximus token typically gains value from Musk's X posts, which is why it shot up to an all-time high of $0.3978 in January when the billionaire first changed the name of his X, according to a Bankless Times report.

Due to Musk's history of changing his X name multiple times, purchasing the KEKIUS token carries some risk. This means that if this happens, the token price would probably undergo a severe reversal.

Musk and Gorklon Rust

Musk changed the display name of his X profile to “Gorklon Rust” earlier this month. He also updated his profile picture.

People on social media think the new name was a combination of Rust and Grok. "Rust" probably alludes to the Rust programming language, which is reportedly a component of the firm's technological framework, while "Grok" is the AI chatbot developed by Musk's AI startup xAI.

The price of GORK climbed by over 100% in a single day once Musk switched his name to Gorklon Rust. It is currently trading at around ₹5.24, having previously traded at ₹2.62.