Harvard slammed as Elon Musk reacts to post accusing university of discriminating against ‘white men’

Elon Musk sparked a social media frenzy after he reacted to a post accusing Harvard University of discriminating against “whites, men, and, especially, white men.” Many responded to Musk’s post and slammed the centuries-old educational institution. Elon Musk’s reaction to a post on Harvard University has gone viral with over eight million views. (File Photo)

It all started with a post by American activist Christopher F Rufo, who wrote, “Harvard actually wrote a plan to increase the proportion of women and minorities in certain occupations to more than 90%. It's not about equal opportunity—it's about punishing whites, men, and, especially, white men.”

Musk re-shared Rufo’s X post and reacted to it with one word. He wrote, “Wow”, while showing his reaction.

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “I am calling for @Harvard to be stripped of its accreditation. Their endowment won't matter if they can’t matriculate students.” Another joined, “Unacceptable. As a woman, this is outrageous.”

A third commented, “@Harvard cannot be more disgusting—defund them. They do not deserve to be in business.” A fourth remarked, “This is discrimination!”

This is not the first time Elon Musk has expressed his opinion about Harvard University. In April, he reacted to a post by former Sun Microsystems CEO Scott McNealy.

“And no one or organization on campus should be taking money from said government, nor should they get a tax break from the citizens who are taxed to pay that ‘private’ institution. Defund Harvard,” McNealy posted while reacting to an X post by Harvard, where the university publicly announced that no government can decide “what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue.” This came after Donald Trump hit out at the prestigious university for refusing the demands of the White House. Elon Musk had reacted to McNealy's X post with a “100%” emoticon.

US President Donald Trump's administration has previously cancelled $2.2 billion in federal funding to Harvard University. In a recent statement, the administration announced that eight federal agencies will further terminate another $430 million in grants.