Donald Trump's dinner offer sends memecoin rocketing. Here's how to register

President Donald Trump will have dinner with the top 220 holders of the Trump memecoin, the cryptocurrency issuers announced on Wednesday. The ‘black tie optional’ event will be held on May 22 at the 78-year-old's private club in Washington, where he will talk about the future of crypto, the organizers further added. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the White House, Wednesday,(AP)

Soon after the announcement, the $TRUMP memecoin's price rallied almost 70%, according to CoinDesk. It later retracted to below $13, still 43% over the past 24 hours.

“From April 23 to May 12, your average $TRUMP balance determines your spot,” according to the website advertising the dinner. “Get $Trump Memes and climb the ranks.”

The organizers added that the top 25 Trump coin holders will be invited to a reception before the dinner, and will also be given a tour of the White House.

Here's how to register for the contest

Acquire $TRUMP Memecoin: You must hold a significant amount of $TRUMP tokens to rank among the top 220 holders. The memecoin is traded on the Solana blockchain and can be purchased through:

- Official $TRUMP Website: Purchase tokens directly using a debit card or cryptocurrency, as noted on the memecoin’s website.

- Cryptocurrency Exchanges: Reputable exchanges like those listed on Crypto.com offer $TRUMP for trading. Ensure you use a licensed platform to avoid scams.

- Solana-Compatible Wallets: Set up a wallet to store and trade $TRUMP tokens. You’ll need Solana (SOL) to cover transaction fees.

Monitor the Leaderboard: The organizers maintain a leaderboard of the top $TRUMP holders to determine dinner attendees.

- Check the official $TRUMP website or related social media for updates on the leaderboard or registration details.

- No specific registration portal or form has been explicitly mentioned, so holding enough tokens to rank in the top 220 is likely the primary requirement.

Event Details:

- Date and Location: The dinner is scheduled for May 22, 2025, at Trump’s private club in Washington, D.C.

- Additional Perks: The top 25 holders will also be invited to a pre-dinner reception and a White House tour.

The Trump memecoin debuted several days before the president's inauguration and has lost much of its value since, plunging from a peak market value of nearly $15 billion to $2.63 billion currently, according to tracker CoinMarketCap.