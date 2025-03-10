Menu Explore
X (Twitter) globally down; Elon Musk's social media app experiences major outage in several nations

ByShweta Kukreti
Mar 10, 2025 05:30 PM IST

X (Twitter) is down: Thousands of users worldwide were unable to use X, formerly Twitter, due to a massive outage on Monday.

Thousands of users worldwide were unable to use X, formerly Twitter, due to a massive outage on Monday. There were reports of the outage from about 2,000 users in India, 18,000 in the US, and 10,000 in the UK, according to Downdetector, a website that monitors online service interruptions.

X has not yet released any formal statement about the outage.
The app, which has been owned by billionaire Elon Musk since 2022, has prevented users from posting or seeing tweets, as well as from logging onto their accounts.

“Something went wrong, try reloading” is the message that has been displayed to users who are already logged in to the app and website.

Downdetector reports that 60% of logged errors were related to the app, 35% to the website, and 5% to the server connection.

Over 22,000 users in the US reported issues at about the same time, with 31% citing issues with the website and 58% with the app.

The majority of the problems were reported in big cities, such as New York and Los Angeles in the US and London and Birmingham in the UK.

Also Read: Chelsea Handler takes brutal sex jibe at Elon Musk; ‘I like a variety of men, but…’

Has X issued any statement over outage? Netizens react

Despite the extensive outage, X has not yet released a formal statement outlining the problem or a projected timeframe for its restoration.

Meanwhile, many users voiced their complaints about the problems at X on Threads, the competitor platform owned by Mark Zuckerberg's firm Meta.

“Users running to Twitter to tweet Twitter is down #TwitterDown,” one X user wrote.

“Twitter was down for like 30 minutes and I felt my world collapsing,” another stated.

While a third user said, “X (Twitter) is down. Congratulations to Threads on millions of new users today,” the fourth user chimed in, “Is X/Twitter down for y'all? I hate being here' with crying face emojis.”

Musk changed Twitter's name to X and established X Corp to manage it in place of Twitter Inc after paying $44 billion to acquire the social media platform.

Additionally, he began charging users for a “premium” version of the app, which has significant features including the ability to edit tweets, upload longer videos, and submit longer content (up to 25,000 characters).

While X free version is still available, there are three tiers of X Premium that cost £3/month, £8/month, and £31/month.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs.
