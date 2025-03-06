'She looks like a Sakshi': Rachel Zegler’s Oscars look sparks hilarious reactions from desi Twitter

A recent photo of American actress and singer Rachel Zegler has caught the attention of desi Twitter, with users pointing out an uncanny resemblance between her Oscars rehearsal outfit and the typical attire of an Indian college student. The 23-year-old actress, known for her role in West Side Story, was seen wearing a simple white dress without any makeup(X/@FilmUpdates)

The 23-year-old actress, known for her role in West Side Story, was seen wearing a simple white dress without any makeup on for the Academy Awards rehearsal. The post, shared on X by @FilmUpdates, and has found popularity on Indian twitter. The unassuming look immediately struck a chord with desi social media users, who joked that she could easily blend in at an Indian university campus.

Take a look at the post here:

Many users flooded Twitter with memes, comparing her to engineering students and class topper rushing to class or preparing for exams. "Second year Computer science at some random college in Mumbai," read one comment, while a second said, "Second year BA literature (Hons) student at LSR energy."

Another user, wrote,"She looks like a girl who score 99.99 percent in ICSE board."

"She looks like might be doing her graduation in economics, would be the member of cultural department, probably Bharatnatyam dancer and calls her parents as Aai, Baba." wrote a third user.

"That's Meenakshi - the teacher's favourite kid and over enthusiastic class representative who takes attendance in every period. I will nab down everyone trying to mass bunk and will assert her brainy-ness in every inter college activity only to get disqualified in the first event itself," said a fourth.

Zegler’s effortlessly relatable look has now become a viral moment. "It's a face who scored 100/100 in Sanskrit idk how to explain. Legit she looks like a Marathi girl I’d come across in a Marathi wedding at Pune," said one user.

Some users even decided to give the actress Indian names. "Iska indian naam rakho I think soumya sahi hai," said one user, while another said. "She looks like Sakshi back from my school."

Others said the star needs to know that she is suddenly popular in India. "I need

@rachelzegler to know how she has endeared the Indian subcontinent by these pictures of her taken on a random Friday."